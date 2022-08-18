Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Last date SOON to apply for SSC Technical (60th, 31st) at joinindianarmy.nic.in

File photo

Indian Army to conclude the application process soon for SSC (Tech) – 60 Men and SSCW (Tech) – 31 Women Course. The course will commence in April 2023 at Officers Training Academy (OTA), Chennai, Tamil Nadu. The application process will begin on July 26 and the last date to apply is August 24, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Indian Army SSC (Tech) – 60 Men and SSCW (Tech) – 31 Course April 2023 Details



Post: Short Service Commission (Tech) 60 Men (April 2023) Course

No. of vacancies: 175

Pay Scale: 56100 – 1,77,500/- Level 10



Post: Short Service Commission (Tech) 31 Women Technical Course (April 2023)

No. of vacancies: 14



Post: SSC(W) Tech & SSC(W)(Non Tech) (Non UPSC) (Widows of Defence Personnel Only)

No. of vacancies: 02



How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the Indian Army website joinindianarmy.nic.in.



Selection Process: Selection will be based on PET, SSB Interview, and Medical Exam.



Important Dates for Indian Army SSC (Tech) Course April 2023

Starting date for online application submission: July 26, 2022

Last date for online application submission: August 24, 2022

Notification: davp.nic.in