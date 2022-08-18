Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Last date SOON to apply for SSC Technical (60th, 31st) at joinindianarmy.nic.in

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Interested candidates can apply through the official website, joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 18, 2022, 09:38 AM IST

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Last date SOON to apply for SSC Technical (60th, 31st) at joinindianarmy.nic.in
File photo

Indian Army to conclude the application process soon for SSC (Tech) – 60 Men and SSCW (Tech) – 31 Women Course. The course will commence in April 2023 at Officers Training Academy (OTA), Chennai, Tamil Nadu. The application process will begin on July 26 and the last date to apply is August 24, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Indian Army SSC (Tech) – 60 Men and SSCW (Tech) – 31 Course April 2023 Details
 
Post: Short Service Commission (Tech) 60 Men (April 2023) Course
No. of vacancies: 175
Pay Scale: 56100 – 1,77,500/- Level 10
 
Post: Short Service Commission (Tech) 31 Women Technical Course (April 2023)
No. of vacancies: 14
 
Post: SSC(W) Tech & SSC(W)(Non Tech) (Non UPSC) (Widows of Defence Personnel Only)
No. of vacancies: 02
 
How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the Indian Army website joinindianarmy.nic.in.
 
Selection Process: Selection will be based on PET, SSB Interview, and Medical Exam.
 
Important Dates for Indian Army SSC (Tech) Course April 2023
Starting date for online application submission: July 26, 2022
Last date for online application submission: August 24, 2022

Notification: davp.nic.in 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
Shamshera: Know whopping fee Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt charged for film
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Speed Reads
More
First-image
ITBP Recruitment 2022: Apply for Sub Inspector (Staff Nurse) posts at itbpolice.nic.in before THIS date, details here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.