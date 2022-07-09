Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Last date soon to apply for Territorial Army Officer posts at jointerritorialarmy.gov.in

Indian Army is inviting applications for 13 Territorial Army Officer posts. The last date to apply is July 30, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, jointerritorialarmy.gov.in.
Indian Army Recruitment 2022 Details
Post: Territorial Army Officer
No. of vacancy: 13 (Male – 12 & Female-01)
Pay Scale: 56,100 – 1,77,500/- Level -10
Indian Army Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria: The candidate must be a Graduate of any recognised university.
Age Limit: 18 to 42 years
Indian Army Recruitment 2022 Application Fee: Pay the examination fee online
For All Candidates: 200/-
How to Apply: Eligible candidates may apply online through the website jointerritorialarmy.gov.in.
Starting date for online application submission: July 01, 2022
Last date for online application submission: July 30, 2022
Last Date for Payment of Fee: July 30, 2022
Date of Written Exam: September 25, 2022
Indian Army Recruitment 2022 Selection Process: Selection will be based on screening (written exam followed by interview only if passed in written exam) by a Preliminary Interview Board (PIB) by the respective Territorial Army Group Headquarters.