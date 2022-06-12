Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Jobs open for 10th pass, know details here

Indian Army Recruitment 2022

The Indian Army, Head Quarters Southern Command has released a notification calling candidates to apply for the post of Washerman and Tradesman Mate. Candidates willing to apply for the job will have to submit an offline application form within 45 days of the release of the advertisement.

The application can be filled by the candidates either in English/Hindi. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 65 vacant posts will be filled. “Selected candidates can be posted anywhere in any AMC Unit under HQ Southern Command,” reads the official notification.

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

Washerman: Matriculation pass or equivalent from a recognized Board. Must be able to wash Military/Civilian clothes thoroughly well.

Tradesman Mate: Matriculation pass or equivalent from recognized Board. Conversant with the duties of the respective trades with one year’s experience in the trade.

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Age Limit

The candidate must fall between the age group of 18 to 25 years of age.

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: How to Apply

Every applicant must apply separately for each post. The application will be accepted only through Registered Post or speed post. The application should be addressed to “The Commandant, Military Hospital, Defence Colony Road. Chennai, Tamil Nadu, Pin: 600032”. The Candidates must clearly superscribe "Application for the post of …" At the top of the Envelope and category in capital letters. The reserved category candidate should also write their category on the left-hand corner of the envelope.

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay Rs 100 as an application fee.

Read: BITSAT 2022: Registration ends today, check important details here