Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Bumper vacancies announced, salary up to Rs 63,000 - Check Eligibility



The Indian Army has invited applications for various positions under the Mechanized Infantry Regimental Center (MIRC) in Ahmednagar, Maharashtra, Ministry of Defence.

Interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website of the Indian Army - indianarmy.nic.in. The last date for submitting the application is February 12, 2022.

Important Dates:

- Last date to apply - February 12, 2022

Here are the vacancy details:

- Cook - 11 (UR-7, SC-1, OBC-2, EWS-1)

- Washerman - 3 (UR-3)

- Safaiwala (MTS) - 13 (UR-8, SC-1, OBC-3, EWS-1)

- Barber – 7 (UR-5, SC-1, OBC-1)

- LDC (HQ) – 7 (UR-5, SC-1, OBC-1)

- LDC (MIR) – 4 (UR-3, OBC-1)

Salary:

- Cook and LDC - Rs 19,900 - 63,200

- Others - Rs 18,000 - 56,900

Eligibility Criteria:

- Cook - Candidates should have passed class 10 with knowledge of Indian cooking

- Washerman - Candidates should have passed class 10

- Safaiwala (MTS) - Candidates should have passed class 10 from any recognized board

- Barber - Candidates should have passed class 10

- LDC - Candidates should have passed class 12 with typing speed of 35 words per minute in English and 30 words per minute in Hindi on a computer.

Age Limit for recruitment:

- General & EWS - 18 to 25 years

- OBC - 18 to 28 years

- SC/ST - 18 to 30 years

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a written test, practical and skill test.