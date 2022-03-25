Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Bumper vacancies announced for SSC posts - Steps to apply

The Indian Army has invited applications for various vacancies in the Short Service Commission (SSC). All eligible candidates can apply for the relevant posts till April 6, 2022.

The applications can be submitted on the official website of the Indian Army - joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Once selected, the course for the training of the officers will begin in October 2022 in Tamil Nadu. Notably, the Indian Army is looking to hire a total of 191 candidates for various vacancies.

Keep in mind, the applications have been invited for unmarried male and female Engineering Graduate candidates and for those who are widows of the Indian Armed Forces Defence Personnel who lost their lives while serving the army.

Vacancy Details:

- SSC Tech Men 59th course - 175 posts

- SSC Tech Women 30th Course - 14 posts

- Widows of Defence Personnel - 2 posts

Here are the steps to apply for various posts:

- Visit the official website - www.joinindianarmy.nic.in

- Click on 'Officer Entry Apply/Login' and proceed to register

- Once registered, fill out the required form with relevant details, select the position and submit the form

- Once submitted, download and take a printout for future reference