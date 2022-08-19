Search icon
Indian Army Recruitment 2022: New vacancies announced for NCC Special Entry 53rd Course, know pay scale, eligibility

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Interested candidates can apply through the official website, joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 19, 2022, 07:36 AM IST

File photo
Indian Army is inviting applications for NCC Special Entry Scheme 53rd Course April 2023 (55 Vacancy) for unmarried Man and Women candidates. The last date to apply is September 15, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, joinindianarmy.nic.in.
 
Indian Army Recruitment 2022 Details
 
Post: NCC Special Entry Scheme 53rd Course (April 2023)
No. of Vacancy: 55 (50 Men and 05 Women)
Pay Scale: Level 10
 
Indian Army Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must have a Degree of a recognised University or equivalent with an aggregate of minimum of 50% marks and Applicants holding NCC ‘C’ Certificate.
 
Age Limit: 19 to 25 years
 
How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the Indian Army website www.joinindianarmy.nic.in.
 
Indian Army NCC Special Entry 53rd Course April 2023: Important Dates
Starting date for online application submission: August 17, 2022
Last date for submission of online application: September 15, 2022
 
Indian Army Recruitment 2022 Selection Process: Selection will be based on Shortlisting, SSB Interview and Medical Exam.
 
