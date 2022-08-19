Indian Army Recruitment 2022: New vacancies announced for NCC Special Entry 53rd Course, know pay scale, eligibility

File photo

Indian Army is inviting applications for NCC Special Entry Scheme 53rd Course April 2023 (55 Vacancy) for unmarried Man and Women candidates. The last date to apply is September 15, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Indian Army Recruitment 2022 Details

Post: NCC Special Entry Scheme 53rd Course (April 2023)

No. of Vacancy: 55 (50 Men and 05 Women)

Pay Scale: Level 10

Indian Army Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must have a Degree of a recognised University or equivalent with an aggregate of minimum of 50% marks and Applicants holding NCC ‘C’ Certificate.

Age Limit: 19 to 25 years

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the Indian Army website www.joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Indian Army NCC Special Entry 53rd Course April 2023: Important Dates

Starting date for online application submission: August 17, 2022

Last date for submission of online application: September 15, 2022

Indian Army Recruitment 2022 Selection Process: Selection will be based on Shortlisting, SSB Interview and Medical Exam.