Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Apply for MNS BSc Nursing exam at joinindianarmy.nic.in before THIS date

Indian Army has released a notification for Military Nursing Service BSc (Nursing) Course 2022 (220 Seats) only for women candidates. The last date to apply is May 31, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Indian Army BSc Nursing Exam 2022 Details

Post: Military Nursing Service BSc (Nursing) Course 2022

No. of Seats: 220

Institute wise Seat Details

CON, AFMC Pune: 40

CON, CH (EC) Kolkata: 30

CON, INHS Asvini: 40

CON, AH (R&R) New Delhi: 30

CON, CH (CC) Lucknow: 40

CON, CH (AF) Bangalore: 40

Total: 220

Indian Army BSc Nursing Exam 2022 Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must have passed Senior Secondary Examination (10+2) or equivalent examination with Physics, Chemistry, Biology (Botany and Zoology) and English with not less than 50% aggregate marks as a regular student from Recognized Board. Candidates who will be appearing for the final year of the qualifying examination may also apply. Candidates have to mandatorily qualify for NEET (UG) 2022.

Age Limit: Born between 01 Oct 1997 and 30 Sep 2005 (both days inclusive)

Application Fee: Pay the Examination fee Online

For SC/ST: No Fee

For All Candidates: 200/-

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the website joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Important Dates for Indian Army Military Nursing Service BSc (Nursing) Course 2022

Starting date for online application submission: May 11, 2022

Last date for online application submission: May 31, 2022

Indian Army BSc Nursing Exam 2022 Selection Process: Selection will be based on NEET (UG) 2022 Score.

Indian Army BSc Nursing Exam 2022 Notification: joinindianarmy.nic.in