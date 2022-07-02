Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Apply for Territorial Army Officer posts at jointerritorialarmy.gov.in, know how to apply

File photo

Indian Army is inviting applications for 13 Territorial Army Officer posts. The last date to apply is July 30, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, jointerritorialarmy.gov.in.

Indian Army Recruitment 2022 Details

Post: Territorial Army Officer

No. of vacancy: 13 (Male – 12 & Female-01)

Pay Scale: 56,100 – 1,77,500/- Level -10

Indian Army Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria: The candidate must be a Graduate from any recognised university.

Age Limit: 18 to 42 years

Indian Army Recruitment 2022 Application Fee: Pay the examination fee online

For All Candidates: 200/-

How to Apply: Eligible candidates may apply online through the website jointerritorialarmy.gov.in.

Starting date for online application submission: July 01, 2022

Last date for online application submission: July 30, 2022

Last Date for Payment of Fee: July 30, 2022

Date of Written Exam: September 25, 2022

Indian Army Recruitment 2022 Selection Process: Selection will be based on screening (written exam followed by interview only if passed in written exam) by a Preliminary Interview Board (PIB) by the respective Territorial Army Group Headquarters.