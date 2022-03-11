Indian Army Recruitment 2022: 191 vacancies announced - Check eligibility, age limit, selection process

For those who are seeking for opportunity to serve for country in the Indian Army, this is a chance for you to step-up and appply for the post. On March 8, the Indian Army published an announcement for male candidates to join the 59th Short Service Commission (Tech) and female candidates to join the 30th Short Service Commission (Tech). With the release of the vacancies, the registration process for the total of 191 positions has begun, and candidates can apply online through April 6, 2022. Interested individuals can register at the Indian Army's official recruitment portal, joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Eligibility criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the Indian Army SSC (Tech) Recruitment 2022 must have earned an Engineering Degree in a relevant field from a recognised university or other higher education institution. Candidates in their last year/semester should keep in mind that if they are chosen, they must provide a copy of their degree by October 1, 2022. Futhermore, starting of October 1, 2022, the candidates' age criteria is from 20 to 27. It implies the candidate must have been born between the 2nd of October 1995 and the 1st of October 2002.

Selection without written test

Services Selection Board (SSB) will conduct a five-day interview procedure to select applicants for Indian Army SSC (Tech) Recruitment 2022. The qualifying degree marks will be used to shortlist candidates for this interview. Shortlisted candidates will be invited to the SSB on the basis of merit, during which successful declared candidates will be subjected to a medical examination.

