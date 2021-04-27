Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Vacancies for SSC-Army Dental Corps, check age limit, other details

The Indian Army has vacancies for Short Service Commission (SSC) posts in the Army Dental Corps. The Indian Army has put out the recruitment notification on the official website joinindianarmy.gov.in. There are a total of 37 vacancies on offer and interested candidates can apply by 5 pm of May 17.

SSC-Army Dental Corps Recruitment 2021: Age Limit

The candidate must not have attained 45 yrs of age as of December 31, 2021.

SSC-Army Dental Corps Recruitment 2021: Qualification

Candidates must be BDS (with a minimum of 55 per cent marks in final year BDS/MDS having passed from a college, University recognized by the Dental Council of India (DCI).

The candidate is also required to have completed a one-year Compulsory Rotatory Internship, as mandated by DCI, by March 31, 2021. He/she must be in possession of a Permanent Dental Registration Certificate of State Dental Council/DCI valid at least up to December 31 2021.

Only those candidates (BDS/MDS) who have appeared in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test, NEET (MDS)-2021 conducted by the National Board of Examinations (NBE) on December 16, 2020, are eligible to apply.

Interested candidates must submit a copy of the scorecard of NEET (MDS)-2021 along with the application.

Only those candidates who have ticked 'YES' for SSC in the AD Corps option while filling NEET (MDS)-2021 application form can apply.

To check the applicant's eligibility, click here https://joinindianarmy.nic.in/dental/eligibility