Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Bumper vacancies announced - Check eligibility, age limit, educational qualification, date

Indian Army recruitment news: In a good news for those who are looking for job opportunities in Indian Army, the Ministry of Defence on Monday (November 8, 2021) announced that the Army recruitment rally under Unit Headquarters Quota will be held in Secunderabad. As per the announcement, the recruitment rally will be held for several posts including Soldier General Duty and Soldier Tech (AE).

Indian Army Recruitment Rally 2021: Vacancy details- Soldier General Duty

- Soldier Tech (AE)- Soldier Tradesmen

- Soldier Clk/SKT (AOC ward only) Category.- Outstanding Sportsmen (Open Category)Outstanding Sportsmen who have represented in any of the following fields -- Boxing, Football, Volleyball, Basketball, Handball, Hockey, Swimming, Wrestling, Athletics, Kabbadi and Cricket can participate along with their certificate. The candidate must have represented a state or country in national or international competitions either at the senior or junior level. The certificate should not be more than two years old.Indian Army Recruitment Rally 2021: Age limit- Soldier General Duty - 17.5 to 21 years

- Soldier Tech (AE) - 17.5 to 21 years

- Soldier Tradesmen - 17.5 to 23 Yrs

- Soldier Clk/SKT - 17.5 to 23 YrsIndian Army Recruitment Rally 2021: Educational qualification- Soldier General Duty - Matriculation/ SSC with 33% in each subject and 45% aggregate.

- Soldier Tech (AE) - 10+2/Intermediate pass in Science with PCM and English and with 50% marks in aggregate (40% in each subject).

- Soldier Tradesmen - Class 10th certificate with simple pass (33%) percentage.

- Soldier Clk/SKT - 10+2/Intermediate pass in any stream with 60% marks in aggregate and min 50% in each subject. 50% in English, Maths / Accounts/ Bookkeeping in class 12th is a must.Indian Army Recruitment Rally 2021: Important datesThe Army recruitment rally will be conducted from November 29, 2021, to January 30, 2022.

Outstanding Sportsmen (Open Category) are required to report at Thapar Stadium, AOC Centre Secunderabad at 8 AM on November 26, 2021, for sports trial.