Indian Army recruitment 2021 registration begins for SSC, Check last date to apply

The Indian Army is inviting applications for 8 Short Service Commission (SSC) officer posts. The recruitment is for male and female law graduates for grant of SSC for Judge Advocate General Branch. Interested candidates can apply through the official website of Indian Army joinindianarmy.nic.in. The deadline to apply for the SSC post is June 4, 2021.

Indian Army Recruitment 2021 Details:

Post: SSC officer for Judge Advocate General BranchTotal no. of Posts: 8 (Men: 6 & Women: 2)

Indian Army Recruitment 2021 Education Qualification:

Candidate must have a minimum of 55% aggregate marks in LLB Degree. The candidates should be eligible for registration as an advocate with the Bar Council of India/State. The candidate should be from a College/University recognized by the Bar Council of India. The age limit will be 21 to 27 years as of Jul 1, 2021. Detailed information is available on the official notification.

How to Apply:

Applications will only be accepted online on the website joinindianarmy.nic.in. Click on ‘Officer Entry Apply/Login’ and then click ‘Registration’ (Registrations not required, if already registered on joinindianarmy.nic.in).

Also read DSSSB recruitment 2021 exam postponed, check latest updates here

Last date to apply: June 4, 2021

Selection Process:

Candidates will be put through the two-stage selection procedure. Those who clear Stage I will go to Stage II. Detailed information on the selection procedure is available on the official notification.

Indian Army Recruitment 2021 Official Notification: http://joinindianarmy.nic.in/writereaddata/Portal/NotificationPDF/JAG_WOMEN_27.pdf