Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Bumper vacancies for engineering graduates at joinindianarmy.nic.in - Details here

Indian Army Recruitment 2021: The last date to apply for this recruitment drive is January 4, 2022 till 3 pm.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 22, 2021, 10:41 AM IST

The Indian Army has invited applications from eligible and interested unmarried male engineering graduates for various vacancies for its Technical Graduate Course (TGC-135). 

The Indian Army has released a notification on the official website- joinindianarmy.nic.in. The 135th TGC will commence in July 2022 at the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun.

The last date to apply for this recruitment drive is January 4, 2022  till 3 pm.

Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Civil/ Building Construction Technology: 9
Architecture: 1
Mechanical: 5
Electrical/ Electrical & Electronics: 3
Computer Science & Engineering/ Computer Technology/ MSc Computer Science: 8
Information Technology: 3
Electronics & Telecommunication: 1
Telecommunication: 1
Electronics & Communication: 2 
Aeronautical/ Aerospace/ Avionics: 1
Electronics: 1
Electronics & Instrumentation/Instrumentation: 01
Production: 1
Industrial/Industrial/Manufacturing/Industrial Engg & Mgt: 1
Opto Electronics: 1
Automobile Engg: 1

Indian Army Recruitment: Educational qualification

Candidates can check the educational qualifications required here- Official Indian Army 2021 Recruitment notification

Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Age limit

Candidates need to have been born between July 2, 1995, and July 1 2002.

Indian Army Recruitment 2021: How to apply

Only online applications at www.joinindianarmy.nic.in will be accepted.

