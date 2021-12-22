Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Bumper vacancies for engineering graduates at joinindianarmy.nic.in - Details here

The Indian Army has invited applications from eligible and interested unmarried male engineering graduates for various vacancies for its Technical Graduate Course (TGC-135).
The Indian Army has released a notification on the official website- joinindianarmy.nic.in. The 135th TGC will commence in July 2022 at the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun.
The last date to apply for this recruitment drive is January 4, 2022 till 3 pm.
Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details
Civil/ Building Construction Technology: 9
Architecture: 1
Mechanical: 5
Electrical/ Electrical & Electronics: 3
Computer Science & Engineering/ Computer Technology/ MSc Computer Science: 8
Information Technology: 3
Electronics & Telecommunication: 1
Telecommunication: 1
Electronics & Communication: 2
Aeronautical/ Aerospace/ Avionics: 1
Electronics: 1
Electronics & Instrumentation/Instrumentation: 01
Production: 1
Industrial/Industrial/Manufacturing/Industrial Engg & Mgt: 1
Opto Electronics: 1
Automobile Engg: 1
Indian Army Recruitment: Educational qualification
Candidates can check the educational qualifications required here- Official Indian Army 2021 Recruitment notification
Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Age limit
Candidates need to have been born between July 2, 1995, and July 1 2002.
Indian Army Recruitment 2021: How to apply
Only online applications at www.joinindianarmy.nic.in will be accepted.