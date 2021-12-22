Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Bumper vacancies for engineering graduates at joinindianarmy.nic.in - Details here

The Indian Army has invited applications from eligible and interested unmarried male engineering graduates for various vacancies for its Technical Graduate Course (TGC-135).

The Indian Army has released a notification on the official website- joinindianarmy.nic.in. The 135th TGC will commence in July 2022 at the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun.

The last date to apply for this recruitment drive is January 4, 2022 till 3 pm.

Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Civil/ Building Construction Technology: 9

Architecture: 1

Mechanical: 5

Electrical/ Electrical & Electronics: 3

Computer Science & Engineering/ Computer Technology/ MSc Computer Science: 8

Information Technology: 3

Electronics & Telecommunication: 1

Telecommunication: 1

Electronics & Communication: 2

Aeronautical/ Aerospace/ Avionics: 1

Electronics: 1

Electronics & Instrumentation/Instrumentation: 01

Production: 1

Industrial/Industrial/Manufacturing/Industrial Engg & Mgt: 1

Opto Electronics: 1

Automobile Engg: 1

Indian Army Recruitment: Educational qualification

Candidates can check the educational qualifications required here- Official Indian Army 2021 Recruitment notification

Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Age limit

Candidates need to have been born between July 2, 1995, and July 1 2002.

Indian Army Recruitment 2021: How to apply

Only online applications at www.joinindianarmy.nic.in will be accepted.