Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Bumper vacancies for SSC Officer posts, check details

Indian Army is inviting applications for Short Service Commission Officers post. Interested candidates can apply for this recruitment through the official website of Join Indian Army, joinindianarmy.nic.in. The last date to apply for Indian Army Recruitment 2021 is June 23, 2021. The recruitment process is for a total of 191 Short Service Commission Officers posts. Unmarried male, female, and also widows of defence personnel can apply.

Indian Army SSC Recruitment 2021 Details:

Post: Short Service Commission Officer Men

Total Posts: 175 posts

Post: Short Service Commission Officer Women

Total Posts: 14 posts

Post: Short Service Commission Officer Widows

Total Posts: 2 posts

Indian Army SSC Recruitment 2021 Educational Qualification: Candidates who have passed the requisite Engineering Degree course or are in the final year of the Engineering Degree course are eligible to apply. Candidates studying in the final year of Engg degree course should be able to submit proof of passing Engg Degree Examination along with marksheets of all semesters/years by 01 Oct 2021 and produce the Engg Degree Certificate within 12 weeks from the date of commencement of training at Officers Training Academy (OTA), Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

Training: Selected candidates will be detailed for training at Officers Training Academy, Chennai according to their position in the final order of merit (engineering stream-wise) upto the number of available vacancies and subject to meeting all eligibility criteria. The duration of training will be 49 weeks.

How to Apply: Applications will only be accepted online on the website joinindianarmy.nic.in. Click on ‘Officer Entry Apply/Login’ and then click ‘Registration’. Fill the online registration form after reading the instructions carefully. After getting registered, click on ‘Apply Online’ under Dashboard.

Indian Army SSC Recruitment 2021 Last date to Apply: June 23, 2021

Indian Army SSC Recruitment 2021 Notification: Click Here