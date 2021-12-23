Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Apply for Group C posts, salary up to Rs 63,000 - Check details

The Indian Army has invited applications on its official website - indianarmy.nic.in for various positions for Group C posts in its Punjab Regimental Centre, Ramgarh Cantt (Jharkhand).

Interested candidates are advised to apply within 28 days from the official notification date.

The Indian Army is looking to hire a minimum of 8 individuals.

- Carpenter - 1

- Cook - 6

- Washerman - 1

- Tailor - 1

Expected Salary:

- Carpenters - Rs 19,900 to Rs 63,200 per month under Level 2.

- Washerman and Tailor - Rs 18,000 to Rs 56,900 per month under Level 1.

Eligibility Criteria:

As per the notification, candidates should have a cleared class 10 or equivalent examination from a recognized board.

The age limit for these positions has been fixed at 18 years and the maximum age is 25 years. However, those belonging to the reserved category will be given relaxation in the upper age limit.

Exam Process:

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a written exam and Practical/Trade Test. All Eligible candidates can apply for Punjab Regimental Center Group C Recruitment 2021 in prescribed format and other necessary documents to Commandant, Punjab Regimental Centre, Ramgarh Cantt, Pin Code – 829130 (Jharkhand) through Registered Post within the stipulated time.