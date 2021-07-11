Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2021: Government Job vacancies for 458 posts, apply at indianarmy.nic.in
Ministry of Defence has invited applications to fill a total of 444 vacancies in 41 field ammunition depots.
“Application is invited for Recruitment for41 Field Ammunition Depot/ 255 (I) ABOU from eligible male/female candidates of Indian citizenship, to reach Commandant, 41 Field Ammunition Depot, PIN909741, C/o 56 APO by Ordinary/Registered/Speed post.”
Ministry of Defence recruitment 2021 details
Post: Tradesmen Mate (Erstwhile Mazdoor)
No. of Vacancy: 330 posts
Post: JOA (Erstwhile LDC)
No. of Vacancy: 20 posts
Post: Material Assistant (MA)
No. of Vacancy: 19 posts
Post: MTS
No. of Vacancy: 11 posts
Post: Fireman
No. of Vacancy: 64 posts
Post: 255 (I) ABOU Tradesman Mate (Erstwhile Mazdoor)
No. of Vacancy: 14 posts
Eligibility Criteria:
Material assistant post: Candidate must have a minimum educational qualification of candidates should be graduation or Diploma in material management.
JOA post: Candidate must have minimum educational qualification is class 12 pass.
Other posts: Candidate must have cleared class 10 pass is the minimum educational qualification requirement
Selection Process: Selection is based on endurance test and written test. Dates for physical endurance tests/written test for all categories will be intimated in the call letters by Commandant, 41 FAD only to individuals whose applications received through ordinary post/ registered post/ speed post and are found correct in all respects after scrutiny by Commandant, 41 FAD.
Official Notification: indianarmy.nic.in