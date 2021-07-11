Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2021: Government Job vacancies for 458 posts, apply at indianarmy.nic.in

Ministry of Defence has invited applications to fill a total of 444 vacancies in 41 field ammunition depots. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, indianarmy.nic.in. A total of 14 vacancies will also be filled in the 255 (I) ABOU.

“Application is invited for Recruitment for41 Field Ammunition Depot/ 255 (I) ABOU from eligible male/female candidates of Indian citizenship, to reach Commandant, 41 Field Ammunition Depot, PIN909741, C/o 56 APO by Ordinary/Registered/Speed post.”

Ministry of Defence recruitment 2021 details

Post: Tradesmen Mate (Erstwhile Mazdoor)

No. of Vacancy: 330 posts

Post: JOA (Erstwhile LDC)

No. of Vacancy: 20 posts

Post: Material Assistant (MA)

No. of Vacancy: 19 posts

Post: MTS

No. of Vacancy: 11 posts

Post: Fireman

No. of Vacancy: 64 posts

Post: 255 (I) ABOU Tradesman Mate (Erstwhile Mazdoor)

No. of Vacancy: 14 posts

Eligibility Criteria:

Material assistant post: Candidate must have a minimum educational qualification of candidates should be graduation or Diploma in material management.

JOA post: Candidate must have minimum educational qualification is class 12 pass.

Other posts: Candidate must have cleared class 10 pass is the minimum educational qualification requirement

Selection Process: Selection is based on endurance test and written test. Dates for physical endurance tests/written test for all categories will be intimated in the call letters by Commandant, 41 FAD only to individuals whose applications received through ordinary post/ registered post/ speed post and are found correct in all respects after scrutiny by Commandant, 41 FAD.

Official Notification: indianarmy.nic.in