Indian Army Recruitment JAG Entry Scheme 29th Course Oct 2022: New vacancies announced at joinindianarmy.nic.in

Indian Army is inviting applications for the JAG Entry Scheme 29th Course Oct 2022 (09 vacancies) for Law Graduate candidates in Short Service Commission in the Indian Army for Judge Advocate General Branch. The last date to apply is February 17, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Indian Army JAG Entry Scheme 29th Course Notification 2022 Details

Post: JAG Entry Scheme 29th Course Oct 2022

No. of Vacancy: 09 (06 – Men and 03 – Women)

Pay Scale: 56100 – 1,77,500/- Level 10

Indian Army Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must have a minimum of 55% aggregate marks in LLB Degree (three years professional after graduation or five years after 10+2 examination).

Age Limit: 21 to 27 years

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply Online through the website joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Starting date for online application submission: January 19, 2022

Last date for online application submission: February 17, 2022

Selection Process: Selection will be based on Shortlisting, SSB interviews and Medical exams.

Indian Army Recruitment 2022 Notification: joinindianarmy.nic.in/NOTIFICATION