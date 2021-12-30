Indian Army Artillery Recruitment 2022: Apply for Group C Civilian posts at indianarmy.nic.in – Check salary, last date

Indian Army Artillery is inviting applications for Group C Civilian posts at various Defence establishments at Nasik. The last date to apply is January 22, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill a total of 107 LDC, Cook, Fireman and other various posts. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, indianarmy.nic.in.

Indian Army Artillery Recruitment 2022: Category wise details

UR: 52

SC: 8

ST: 7

OBC: 24

EWS: 16

PHP: 6

ESM: 18

MSP: 3

Indian Army Artillery Recruitment 2022: pay scale

Lower Division Clerk (LDC): Level -2 Pay Matrix – Rs 19,900- 63,200

Model Maker: Level -2 Pay Matrix – Rs 19,900- 63,200

Carpenter: Level -2 Pay Matrix – Rs 19,900- 63,200

Cook: Level -2 Pay Matrix – Rs 19,900- 63,200

Equipment Repairer: Level -1 Pay Matrix – Rs 18,000- 56,900

Syce: Level -1 Pay Matrix – Rs 18,000- 56,900

Barber: Level -1 Pay Matrix – Rs 18,000- 56,900

Washerman: Level -1 Pay Matrix – Rs 18,000- 56,900

MTS: Level -1 Pay Matrix – Rs 18,000- 56,900

Fireman: Level -2 Pay Matrix – Rs 19,900- 63,200

Selection process: Applications will be shortlisted for the further selection process on the basis of the percentage of marks obtained in the essential qualification examination. Question Paper will be Objective Type with Negative Marking of 0.25 Marks for each wrong answer. English language test for LDC only will include questions on composition and comprehension. Date of Written Test / Skill Test will be intimated to eligible candidates separately. The examination will be conducted at Nasik (Maharashtra) only.

How to apply: Interested candidates should send their applications as per the format attached to “The Commandant, Headquarters, Artillery Centre, Nasik Road Camp PIN – 422102” through ordinary post. Candidates must clearly subscribe to the words “Application for the post of (post name) in Category (Gen, SC, ST, OBC, EWS, ESM, PHP, and MSP)” on the top of the envelope while sending the application form.