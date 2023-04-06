Search icon
Indian Army Agniveer admit card to be released soon at joinindianarmy.nic.in, exam from April 17

The Online Computer-Based Written Examination (Online CEE) is scheduled to be conducted from April 17 till April 26.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 06, 2023, 07:21 AM IST

File photo

Indian Army is likely to release the Agniveer admit card for written examination today. Once released, candidates can download it from the official website at joinindianarmy.nic.in. The admit card will be available for download till April 8.

Indian Army Agniveer exam admit card was scheduled to be released on April 05, 2023.

“Admit Card for Agnivver general Duty Category will be live in phases, Starting from 05 April till 08 April and for the other remaining Categories admit card will be made available from 11 April evening onwards”, reads the official website.

The selection process is based on two phases. Phase I is Online Common Entrance Examination at Computer Based Test Centers located throughout India, and Phase II is the Recruitment Rally by AROs at the Rally Venue.

