Indian Army 54th NCC recruitment 2023 notification released at joinindianarmy.nic.in, know how to apply, eligibility

File photo

Indian Army is inviting applications from unmarried males and unmarried females (including Wards of Battle Casualties of Army Personnel), for the grant of Short Service Commission in the Indian Army. The last date to apply is February 15. Interested candidates can apply through the official website of the Indian Army at joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Indian Army NCC recruitment: Vacancies:

NCC Men: 50 (45 for General Category and 05 for Wards of Battle Casualties of Indian Army personnel only).

NCC Women: 05 (04 for General Category and 01 for Wards of Battle Casualties of Indian Army personnel only).

Eligibility Criteria: The candidate must have a Degree from a recognized University or equivalent with an aggregate of a minimum of 50% marks taking into account marks of all the years. Those studying in their final year are also allowed to apply provided they have secured minimum of 50% aggregate marks in the first two/three years of three/four years of degree courses respectively.

Indian Army NCC recruitment: Steps to apply

Visit the official website of the Indian Army at joinindianarmy.nic.in

Register yourself and fill out the application

Upload all the required documents

Submit and take the print for future reference.

Indian Army NCC recruitment: Selection Process

Selection is based on a written test, physical fitness test, medical examination, and an interview.

Candidates who pass the written test will be eligible for the physical fitness test and medical examination and interview.

Indian Army 54th NCC recruitment 2023