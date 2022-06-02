Indian Air Force Recruitment 2022: Apply for IAF AFCAT 2 at afcat.cdac.in, know pay scale, eligibility, how to apply

File photo

Indian Air Force is inviting applications for Commissioned Officers in Flying and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) Branches through AFCAT Entry (Air Force Common Admission Test) 02/2022, NCC Special Entry and Meteorology Entry for the courses commencing in July 2023. The last date to apply is June 30, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website at afcat.cdac.in.

Indian Air Force AFCAT 02/2022 Course Details

Post: AFCAT Entry (Air Force Common Admission Test) 02/2022

Pay Scale: 56100 – 110700/- (Level -10)

Post: NCC Special Entry

Pay Scale: 56100 – 110700/- (Level -10)

Post: Meteorology Entry

Pay Scale: 56100 – 110700/- (Level -10)

Indian Air Force AFCAT 02/2022 Age Limit:

Flying Branch. 20 to 24 years as of 01 July 2023 i.e. born between July 02, 1999 to July 01, 2003 (both dates inclusive). The upper age limit for candidates holding valid and current Commercial Pilot License issued by DGCA (India) is relaxable upto 26 year i.e. born between July 02, 1997 to July 01, 2003 (both dates inclusive).

Ground Duty (Technical/ Non-Technical) Branches. 20 to 26 years as of 01 July 2023 i.e. born between July 02, 1997 to July 01, 2003 both dates Inclusive).

Application Fee: Pay the Examination Fee through Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking, E Challan.

For AFCAT Entry: 250/-

For NCC Special Entry & Meteorology: No Fee

How to Apply: Interested Candidates may apply online at careerindianairforce.cdac.in OR afcat.cdac.in.

Indian Air Force AFCAT 02/2022 Notification: Important Dates

Starting date for online application submission: June 01, 2022

Last date for online application submission: June 30, 2022

Selection Process: Selection will be based on Online Test & Physical Test.

Notification: davp.nic.in