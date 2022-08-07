Indian Air Force Recruitment 2022: Apply for 152 IAF posts at indianairforce.nic.in before THIS date, know how to apply

File photo

Indian Air Force is inviting applications for 152 Apprentice posts through Airforce Apprentice Training Written Test ATP 03/2022 at Premier Base Repair Depot (BRD) at Air Force Station, Chandigarh. The last date to apply is August 15, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, indianairforce.nic.in.

Indian Air Force Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Details

Post: Airforce Apprentice Training Written Test ATP 03/2022

No of Vacancy: 152

Pay Scale: 7700/- (Per Month)

Indian Air Force Recruitment 2022 Trade-wise Details

Turner: 16 posts

Machinist: 18 posts

Machinist Grinder: 12 posts

Sheet Metal Worker: 22 posts

Electrician Aircraft: 15 posts

Welder Gas & Elect: 06 posts

Carpenter: 05 posts

Mechanic Radio Radar Aircraft: 15 posts

Painter General: 10 posts

Desktop Publishing Operator: 03 posts

Power Electrician: 12 posts

TIG/MIG Welder: 06 posts

Quality Assurance Assistant: 08 posts

Chemical Laboratory Assistant: 04 posts

Indian Air Force Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must have passed 10th/10+2 Intermediate with 50% Marks and ITI Certificate with 65% Marks.

Age Limit: 14 to 21 years

How to Apply: Interested Candidates may apply online through the website apprenticeshipindia.gov.in.

Indian Air Force Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Last date for online application submission: August 15, 2022

Indian Air Force Apprentice Selection Process: Selection will be based on Written Exam and Practical Test.