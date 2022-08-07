Indian Air Force Recruitment 2022: Apply for 152 IAF posts at indianairforce.nic.in before THIS date, know how to apply

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 07, 2022, 08:52 AM IST
Indian Air Force is inviting applications for 152 Apprentice posts through Airforce Apprentice Training Written Test ATP 03/2022 at Premier Base Repair Depot (BRD) at Air Force Station, Chandigarh. The last date to apply is August 15, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, indianairforce.nic.in.
Indian Air Force Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Details
Post: Airforce Apprentice Training Written Test ATP 03/2022
No of Vacancy: 152
Pay Scale: 7700/- (Per Month)
Indian Air Force Recruitment 2022 Trade-wise Details
Turner: 16 posts
Machinist: 18 posts
Machinist Grinder: 12 posts
Sheet Metal Worker: 22 posts
Electrician Aircraft: 15 posts
Welder Gas & Elect: 06 posts
Carpenter: 05 posts
Mechanic Radio Radar Aircraft: 15 posts
Painter General: 10 posts
Desktop Publishing Operator: 03 posts
Power Electrician: 12 posts
TIG/MIG Welder: 06 posts
Quality Assurance Assistant: 08 posts
Chemical Laboratory Assistant: 04 posts
Indian Air Force Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must have passed 10th/10+2 Intermediate with 50% Marks and ITI Certificate with 65% Marks.
Age Limit: 14 to 21 years
How to Apply: Interested Candidates may apply online through the website apprenticeshipindia.gov.in.
Indian Air Force Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Important Dates
Last date for online application submission: August 15, 2022
Indian Air Force Apprentice Selection Process: Selection will be based on Written Exam and Practical Test.