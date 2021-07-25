Indian Air Force Recruitment 2021: IAF job vacancies for Group C posts; Class 10th, 12th can apply -Details Here

The Indian Air Force is inviting applications for various Group ‘C’ posts of IAF. “Applications are invited from eligible citizens for the recruitment of group ‘C’ civilian posts at the various Air Force Stations or units. Eligible candidates may address their application to the concerned stations or units,” the Indian Air Force has notified.

IAF is recruiting Cook, Mess Staff, House Keeping Staff, MTS, Hindi Typist, LDC, Store Keeper, Carpenter, Painter, Superintendent and Civilian Mechanical Transport Driver posts under various Air Force Stations and Unit. The last date for submission of the online application is within 30 days from the date of Employment News. Interested candidates can apply for the recruitment through the official website, indianairforce.nic.in

Indian Air Force Group C Recruitment 2021 Educational Qualification:

Superintendent (Store): Candidate must be a Graduate of a recognized University or equivalent.

Lower Division Clerk (LDC): Candidate must have done class 12th from a recognized Board; A typing speed of 35 wpm in English or 30 wpm in Hindi on the computer (35 wpm and 30 wmp correspond to 10500 KDPH/9000 KDPH on an average of 5 key depressions for each word)

Hindi Typist: Candidate must have done class 12th from a recognized Board. A typing speed of 35 wpm in English or 30 wpm in Hindi on the computer (35 wpm and 30 wmp correspond to 10500 KDPH/9000 KDPH on an average of 5 key depressions for each word).

Store Keeper: Candidate must have done class 12th or equivalent qualification from a recognized Board or University.

Civilian Mechanical Transport Driver (Ordinary Grade): Candidate must be a Matriculation pass or equivalent qualification from a recognized board or university; Must be holding a valid Civil Driving License for light and heavy vehicles; Must possess professional skill in driving and knowledge of motor mechanism; Minimum two years of experience in driving motor vehicles.

Cook (Ordinary Grade): Candidate must have a Matriculation from a recognized board with a certificate or diploma in catering; 1-year experience in the trade.

Painter (Skilled)/Carpenter: Candidate must have done class 10th from a recognized Board or Institute; Industrial Training Institute Certificate in the trade from a recognized institute.

Housekeeping Staff/Mess Staff/MTS: Candidate must have done class 10th passed

Selection process: Selection is based on a written test and the question cum answer paper booklet of the exam will (English and Hindi).