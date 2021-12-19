Indian Air Force Recruitment 2021: Government job vacancies announced for Group C Civilian Posts

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is inviting applications for Group C Civilian Posts. The interested candidates can apply by sending their application to the concerned Stations/ Units. This recruitment drive will fill up 5 posts of Cook.

The last date to apply for the post is 30 days from the date of publication of this advertisement in ‘Employment News/ Rozgar Samachar’.

Indian Air Force Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Cook OG, Air Officer Commanding AF Bidar – 2 posts

Cook OG, Commandant Air Force Academy Hyderabad – 3 posts

Indian Air Force Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Candidates should have passed matriculation from a recognized Board with a certificate or diploma in catering. 1-year experience in the trade.

Indian Air Force Recruitment 2021: Age limit

To apply for the post the candidate must be between 18 years to 25 years of age.

Mode Selection:

All applications will be scrutinised in terms of age limits, minimum qualifications, documents and certificates. Thereafter, eligible candidates will be issued call letters for written test.

The eligible candidates will be required to appear for a written test. The written test will be based on minimum education qualifications.

Syllabus for written exam – General intelligence and reasoning, numerical aptitude, general English, general awareness, trade/ post related question.

Notification: davp.nic.in