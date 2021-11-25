Indian Air Force Group C Civilian Recruitment 2021: Apply for various posts at indianairforce.nic.in – Details here

Indian Air Force (IAF) to conclude the recruitment process soon for various Group ‘C’ Civilian posts. The last date to apply is November 29. This recruitment drive will fill 85 posts. The applications are invited for Mechanical Transport Driver (Ordinary Grade), Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS), Lower Division (LDC), Cook (Ordinary Grade), Superintendent (Store), Carpenter (Skilled), Fireman and various posts.

Indian Air Force 2021 Group ‘C’ Civilian recruitment process will have a Written Test and skill/ practical/ physical test.

IAF Recruitment 2021 details important dates

Issuance of notification date: October 30, 2021

Last date for submission of online application: November 29, 2021

IAF Recruitment 2021 vacant name and number

Civilian Mechanical Transport Driver (Ordinary Grade): 45

Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS): 18

Lower Division (LDC): 10

Cook (Ordinary Grade): 4

Superintendent (Store): 1

Carpenter (Skilled): 1

Fireman: 1

How to apply: Eligible candidates can apply to any of the above Air Force Station of their choice subject to the vacancies and qualifications. Application as per format given under (typed in English/Hindi), duly supported with the following documents is to reach the concerned Air Force Station through ordinary post. Applications sent through Registered Post/Speed Post/Courier will not be accepted.

Mode of Selection:

(a) All application will be scrutinised in terms of age limits, minimum qualification, documents and certificates. Thereafter, eligible candidates will be issued Call letters for written test.

(b) The eligible candidates will be required to appear for written test. The written test will be based on minimum education qualification.

Syllabus for written exam:

For LDC: General Intelligence, English Language, Numerical Aptitude, General Awareness

For Stenographers: General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, English Language & Comprehension

For MTS, HKS, Ayah/Ward Sahayika, Laundryman, Mess Staff and Vulcaniser: General Intelligence & Reasoning, Numerical Aptitude, General English, General Awareness.

Recruitment Notification Date: April 3, 2021

Offline Application Opening Date (By Post): October25, 2021

Offline Application Closing Date (By Post): November 29, 2021

Indian Air Force 2021 Written Test Date: To be notified later

Indian Air Force 2021 Skill /Practical/Physical Test Date: To be notified later