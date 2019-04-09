Indian Air Force declares results for the Phase 1 Examination 2019

The results for the Phase 1 Examination has been declared by the Indian Air Force today which was conducted from March 10 to 14, 2019.

Admit cards for the candidates who have been shortlisted has also been issued. The result and admit card is available on airmenselection.cdac.in. To check the results or to download the admit card, the candidates will have to enter their email ID and password.

The result is completely based on the performance of the candidates in the examination.

For any query or assistance regarding Indian Air Force Airmen result, please call 020-25503105/106 or mail at casbiaf@cdac.in. The candidates should contact higher authorities only on working days i.e. Monday to Friday from 9.30 am to 1.00 pm and 2.00 pm to 05.00 pm.

The candidates who would be appearing for the Phase 2 examination are suppose to carry their Indian Air Force Airmen admit card 01/2020.