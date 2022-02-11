Indian Air Force Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Apply for 80 posts at indianairforce.nic.in – Check salary, eligibility

Indian Air Force is inviting applications for 80 Apprentice posts through Airforce Apprentice Training Written Test A3TWT 03/2022 for the courses commencing on 01 April 2022. The last date to apply is February 19, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website indianairforce.nic.in.

Indian Air Force Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Details

Post: Airforce Apprentice Training Written Test A3TWT 03/2022

No of Vacancy: 80

Pay Scale: 7700/- (Per Month)

Indian Air Force Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Trade wise Details

Machinist: 04

Sheet Metal: 07

Welder Gas & Elect: 06

Mechanic Radio Radar Aircraft: 09

Carpenter: 03

Electrician Aircraft: 14

Painter General: 01

Fitter: 26

Indian Air Force Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must have Passed 10th/10+2 Intermediate with 50% Marks and ITI Certificate with 65% Marks.

Age Limit: 14 to 21 years

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the website apprenticeshipindia.gov.in.

Last Date for Online Application Submission: February 17, 2022

Selection Process: Selection will be based on a written exam and Practical test.

Online application: applications are invited for the courses commencing on 1 Apr 22 for Apprenticeship Training (Technical trade) at Air Force Station Ojhar (Nasik). The selection process for the same would be from 1 March 2022 to 3 March 2022 at Air Force Station Ojhar (Nasik).

Indian Air Force Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Notification link