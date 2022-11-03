Search icon
Indian Air Force Agniveervayu Recruitment 2022 set to begin from November 7 at agnipathvayu.cdac.in, check details

If you wish to apply, visit the official website - www.agnipathvayu.cdac.in. The last to submit the application form is November 23, 2022.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 03, 2022, 03:08 PM IST

File Photo
The Indian Air Force is inviting applications from unmarried Indian male and female candidates for the posts of Agniveervayu. The online registration for the same is all set to begin on November 7, 2022. If you wish to apply, visit the official website - www.agnipathvayu.cdac.in. The last to submit the application form is November 23. 
 
Indian Air Force Agniveervayu Recruitment 2022: Dates to remember 
 
Notification Release Date: October/November 2022
 
Online Registration Start Date: November 7, 2022
 
Online Registration End Date: November 23, 2022
 
Examination Dates January 18, 2023, to January 24, 2023
 
 
Indian Air Force Agniveervayu Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria
 
Here are the eligibility criteria for Science subjects
 
Candidates should have passed the Intermediate / 10+2/ Equivalent examination with Mathematics, Physics, and English from an Education Board listed as a COBSE member with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English.
 
OR
 
Passed Three years of Diploma Course in Engineering (Mechanical / Electrical / Electronics / Automobile / Computer Science / Instrumentation Technology / Information Technology) from a Government recognised Polytechnic institute with 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English in diploma course (or in Intermediate / Matriculation, if English is not a subject in Diploma Course). 
 
OR 
 
Passed Two years of Vocational courses with non-vocational subjects such as Physics and Mathematics from State Education Boards / Councils which are listed in COBSE with 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English in the vocational course (or in Intermediate / Matriculation, if English is not a subject in the vocational course). 

Indian Air Force Agniveervayu Recruitment 2022 Official Notification 

Indian Air Force Agniveervayu Recruitment 2022: Age limit 
 
Candidates who are born between June 27, 2002, and December 27, 2005, are eligible to apply. If the candidate passes all the Selection Procedure processes, the upper age limit as of the date of enrolment should be 21 years. 
 
Indian Air Force Agniveervayu Recruitment 2022: Examination fee
 
 
Online Exam Registration: Rs 250 
(Payment can be done using Debit Cards/Credit Cards/Internet Banking) 
 
Indian Air Force Agniveervayu Recruitment 2022: Steps to apply 
 
All the eligible male and female candidates can apply for the posts of Agniveervayu via the official website - www.agnipathvayu.cdac.in.
