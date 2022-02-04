Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Applications invited for class 10, 12 pass, salary up to Rs 63,200 - Check Last Date

Young individuals who have passed classes 10 and 12 can now apply for various positions in the Northern Command of the Indian Army. There are a total of 11 vacancies - Messenger, Safaiwala, Cook, Lower Division Clerk and other posts in the Army Supply Corps Unit of 71 Sub Area of ​​Army's Northern Command.

The date of application for Group C posts began on January 22 and the last date to apply for these positions is February 12. Notably, the application procedure for these positions will take place offline.

Vacancy Details:

- Messenger - 5 Posts

- Safaiwala - 2 Posts

- Cook - 1

- Lower Division Clerk - 3 Posts



The age limit for the position of Messenger, Safaiwala and Cook is set between 18 to 25 years for the unreserved category. Meanwhile, the maximum age limit is 28 years for OBC and 30 years for SSC, ST.

For the position of Clerk, the age limit is set between 18 to 27 years for unreserved category and 30 years for OBC, 32 years for SC, ST.

Salary:

- Messenger - Level 1 Rs 18,000 – 56,900

- Safaiwala - Level 1 Rs 18,000 – 56,900

- Cook - Level 2 Rs 19,900 – 63,200

- Clerk - Level 2 Rs 19,900 – 63,200

Required Educational Qualification:

- Messenger and Safaiwala - Class 10 pass

- Cook - Class 12 pass with two years experience. Must have ITI certificate in Cooking trade

- Clerk - Class 12 pass with typing speed on computer at least 35 words per minute in English and 30 words per minute in Hindi

Candidates will have to go through a written exam followed by a physical test. Once the candidates clear both these exams, the final step will be document verification.

Here's how you can apply:

Since the application procedure will take place offline, candidates will have to send the application form by Ordinary Post, Registered Post or Speed Post.

The address to send the application form:

'The Presiding Officer, 5071Army Service Corps Battalion (Mechanical Transport)', PIN- 905071, C/o 56 Army Postal Office (APO)'.