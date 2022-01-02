India Post UP GDS Result 2021 released on indiapost.gov.in- Know steps to check merit list HERE

India Post UP GDS Result 2021: India Post has released the results for the 2021 Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) recruitment for Uttar Pradesh circle Cycle III on its official website. The complete merit list for the recruitment drive has been uploaded on the website.

Candidates who had registered for the post can check the complete merit list on the official website of India Post, indiapost.gov.in. The official notification for the same states that over 4259 candidates have been shortlisted for a total of 4264 posts offered by India Post.

The recruitment drive was conducted in the India Post Uttar Pradesh circle for various posts vacant in the department such as including Branch Post Master (BPM), Assistant Branch Post Master (ABPM), and Dak Sevak. The results of five candidates stand withheld for now, as per the notification.

The results for the Uttar Pradesh circle have been released on the official website, and the results for other circles such as West Bengal, Bihar, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, and Delhi are likely to be out in the coming weeks.

India Post UP GDS Result 2021: How to check result online

Step 1: Visit the official website of India Post, indiapost.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the notification ‘India Post UP GDS Result 2021’.

Step 3: A PDF file will open on the screen.

Step 4: Scan through the PDF file for your name.

Step 5: If you can see your name on the document, you have been selected to fill the post.

Candidates must note that the selection is subject to verification of original certificates and acceptance by the respective Recruiting Authority only. The selection of the candidates has been based on the merit of the person with regard to the designated post.