India Post Recruitment 2023: Bumper VACANCIES announced; check eligibility, age limit, last date, registration process

The official India Post Office motification mentioned that those who have cleared their class 10 and 12 with passing marks or more are eligible.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 03, 2023, 01:54 PM IST

File photo

India Post Recruitment 2023 latest news: In a good news for government job aspirants, the India Post Department has announced a total of 98083 vacancies for Postman, Mail Guard, Multi-tasking Staff, etc. The announcement has been made by India Post on its official web portal - indiapost.gov.in.

In the total 98083 vacancies, there are 59099 vacancies for postman, and 1445 vacancies for the Mail Guard. A total of 37539 vacancies have been issued in 23 circles for the Muti-Tasking post.

Eligibility

The official India Post Office Notification 2023 mentioned that those who have cleared their class 10th and class 12th with passing marks or more are eligible to apply for the India Post Recruitment 2023. The other factors of the eligibility criteria are mentioned in the notification.

How to apply online

The India Post Department will soon issue a notification about the start date and last date of the registration process for the India Post Recruitment 2023. The registration mode wll be online on the official website.

Age Limit

The minimum age fo applying to these posts is 18 years, while the maximum age is 32 years.

 

