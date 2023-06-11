India Post Recruitment 2023: Last date TODAY to apply for 12828 GDS posts, check eligibility and selection process

Headlines

Nana Patekar revealed he scolded Sanjay Leela Bhansali for this song in Bajirao Mastani: 'I directly called him up...'

IAS officers Tina Dabi, Pradeep Gawande become parents, welcome first child in Jaipur

Apple incorporates ISRO's NavIC navigation system in latest iPhone 15 series, all you need to know

Not Sobhita Dhulipala, Naga Chaitanya getting married to someone else after divorce from Samantha? Here's what we know

India-Canada free trade deal negotiations stalled over ‘certain political developments’: Sources

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Nana Patekar revealed he scolded Sanjay Leela Bhansali for this song in Bajirao Mastani: 'I directly called him up...'

IAS officers Tina Dabi, Pradeep Gawande become parents, welcome first child in Jaipur

Apple incorporates ISRO's NavIC navigation system in latest iPhone 15 series, all you need to know

10 core exercises for lower back pain relief

Health benefits of drinking Himalayan salt water first thing in the morning

IIT graduates who became saints

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside photos from Kareena Kapoor's house party with Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Amrita go viral

Ananya Panday is Suhana Khan’s ‘dreamy girl’ in yellow floral dress, netizens call her ‘sunshine’

In pics: Kriti Sanon seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple with family after winning National Award for Mimi

Virat Kohli turns 'water boy' for team India | Virat Kohli 'water boy' full video | IND vs BAN live

Anantnag Encounter: Operation On For 70+ Hours, 1 More Soldier Dead, Forces Use Drones | Top Points

Former India star makes bold prediction about Virat Kohli ahead of Australia series | Asia Cup 2023

Nana Patekar revealed he scolded Sanjay Leela Bhansali for this song in Bajirao Mastani: 'I directly called him up...'

Not Sobhita Dhulipala, Naga Chaitanya getting married to someone else after divorce from Samantha? Here's what we know

Hugh Jackman, Deborra-lee Furness to end their marriage after 27 years to pursue 'individual growth'

HomeEducation

Education

India Post Recruitment 2023: Last date TODAY to apply for 12828 GDS posts, check eligibility and selection process

The recruitment drive will fill up to 12828 Branch Postmaster and Assistant Brank Postmaster posts in Branch Post Offices (BOs) in various circles.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 11, 2023, 07:08 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Indian Post to conclude the recruitment process today for the post of Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) (Branch Postmaster (BPM)/Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM)/Dak Sevak). Interested and eligible candidates can apply on the official website indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. The last date to apply is June 11, 2023. Candidates will be able to edit their forms from June 12 to 14, 2023.

The recruitment drive will fill up to 12828 Branch Postmaster and Assistant Brank Postmaster posts in Branch Post Offices (BOs) in various circles.

Eligibility Criteria
Age Limit: 18 years to 40 years as on June 11, 2023. Upper age relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: Candidate must have a Secondary School Examination pass certificate of 10th standard having passed in Mathematics and English (having been studied as compulsory or elective subjects) conducted by any recognized Board of School Education by the Government of India/State Governments/ Union Territories in India shall be a mandatory educational qualification for all approved categories of GDS. Knowledge of computers, cycling, and adequate means of livelihood is required.

Application Fee
Candidates have to pay a fee of Rs 100 for all posts notified in choice of Division. However, payment of fee is exempted for all female applicants, SC/ST applicants, PwD applicants and Transwomen applicants.

India Post GDS recruitment 2023: Steps to apply

  • Visit the official website indiapostgdsonline.gov.in
  • Register yourself and proceed with the application
  • Fill up your required details on the form, upload the required documents and submit the fee
  • Submit the form
  • Take a printout for future reference

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    POPULAR STORIES

    Jawan actress Nayanthara launches new skincare line 9SKIN

    Babar Azam unsure about availability of Naseem Shah for Pakistan's upcoming World Cup matches

    PAK vs SL, Asia Cup 2023: Check hourly Colombo weather forecast for Pakistan vs Sri Lanka match

    Ashwin praises KL Rahul's remarkable comeback and middle-order mastery in Asia Cup 2023

    WhatsApp not planning to show ads, platform chief Will Cathcart clarifies

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Inside photos from Kareena Kapoor's house party with Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Amrita go viral

    Ananya Panday is Suhana Khan’s ‘dreamy girl’ in yellow floral dress, netizens call her ‘sunshine’

    In pics: Kriti Sanon seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple with family after winning National Award for Mimi

    Times when BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie sparked dating rumours

    Shehnaaz Gill expresses self-love by dressing up as bride, fans call her 'duniya ki sabse beautiful dulhan'

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE