India Post Recruitment 2023: Last date soon to apply for 12828 GDS posts, check vacancy details and eligibility

The last date to apply is June 11, 2023. Candidates will be able to edit their forms from June 12 to 14, 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 07:14 AM IST

Indian Post is inviting online applications for recruitment to the post of Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) (Branch Postmaster (BPM)/Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM)/Dak Sevak). Interested and eligible candidates can apply on the official website indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. The last date to apply is June 11, 2023. Candidates will be able to edit their forms from June 12 to 14, 2023.

The recruitment drive will fill up to 12828 Branch Postmaster and Assistant Brank Postmaster posts in Branch Post Offices (BOs) in various circles.

Eligibility Criteria
Age Limit: 18 years to 40 years as on June 11, 2023. Upper age relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: Candidate must have a Secondary School Examination pass certificate of 10th standard having passed in Mathematics and English (having been studied as compulsory or elective subjects) conducted by any recognized Board of School Education by the Government of India/State Governments/ Union Territories in India shall be a mandatory educational qualification for all approved categories of GDS. Knowledge of computers, cycling, and adequate means of livelihood is required.

Application Fee
Candidates have to pay a fee of Rs 100 for all posts notified in choice of Division. However, payment of fee is exempted for all female applicants, SC/ST applicants, PwD applicants and Transwomen applicants.

India Post GDS recruitment 2023: Steps to apply

  • Visit the official website indiapostgdsonline.gov.in
  • Register yourself and proceed with the application
  • Fill up your required details on the form, upload the required documents and submit the fee
  • Submit the form
  • Take a printout for future reference

