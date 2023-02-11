Search icon
India Post Recruitment 2023 bumper vacancies: Only few days left to apply for 40889 GDS posts, check salary, last date

India Post Recruitment 2023: Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of India Post at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 11, 2023, 09:24 AM IST

India Post Recruitment 2023 bumper vacancies: Only few days left to apply for 40889 GDS posts, check salary, last date
File photo

Only few days left for India Post to conclude the recruitment process for 40889 Gramin Dak Sevak posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of India Post at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. The last date to register is February 16, 2023. 

Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must have a Secondary School Examination pass certificate of 10th standard having passed in Mathematics and English (having been studied as compulsory or elective subjects) conducted by any recognized Board of School Education by the Government of India/State Governments/ Union Territories in India shall be a mandatory educational qualification for all approved categories of GDS. The applicant should have studied the local language i.e; Name of the Local language at least up to Secondary standard (as compulsory or elective subjects).

How to apply: Application can be submitted online only at indiapostgdsonline.in.

Selection Process: The Merit list will be prepared on the basis of marks obtained/ conversion of Grades/Points to marks in the Secondary School Examination of 10th standard of approved Boards aggregated to percentage to the accuracy of 4 decimals. Passing all the subjects as per the respective approved board norms is mandatory.

India Post Recruitment 2023 dates

Registration/Application Submission Start Date: January 27, 2023 to February 16, 2023
Edit/Correction Window for Applicant: February 17, 2023 to February 19, 2023

India Post Recruitment 2023 Notification

