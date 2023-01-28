Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

India Post Recruitment 2023 bumper vacancies: Apply for 40889 GDS posts, check last date and other details

Interested candidates can apply through the official website of India Post at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 28, 2023, 07:20 AM IST

India Post Recruitment 2023 bumper vacancies: Apply for 40889 GDS posts, check last date and other details
File photo

India Post is inviting applications for 40889 Gramin Dak Sevak posts. Interested candidates can apply through the official website of India Post at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. The registration process has begun on January 27, 2023 and will end on February 16, 2023. 

Eligibility Criteria: Secondary School Examination pass certificate of 10th standard having passed in Mathematics and English (having been studied as compulsory or elective subjects) conducted by any recognized Board of School Education by the Government of India/State Governments/ Union Territories in India shall be a mandatory educational qualification for all approved categories of GDS.

How to apply: Application can be submitted online only at indiapostgdsonline.in.

Selection Process: The Merit list will be prepared on the basis of marks obtained/ conversion of Grades/Points to marks in the Secondary School Examination of 10th standard of approved Boards aggregated to percentage to the accuracy of 4 decimals. Passing all the subjects as per the respective approved board norms is mandatory.

India Post Recruitment 2023 dates

Registration/Application Submission Start Date: January 27, 2023 to February 16, 2023
Edit/Correction Window for Applicant: February 17, 2023 to February 19, 2023

India Post Recruitment 2023 Notification

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics| Mallika Sherawat burns the internet with her sizzling hot bikini photos
Streaming This Week: Freddy, Goodbye, Qala, OTT releases to binge-watch
Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul wedding: Diana Penty, Krishna Shroff, Anshula Kapoor arrive at Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse
Avatar The Way of Water becomes second biggest Hollywood opener in India, check out top 5 films here
5 winter adventure sports you must try in Manali
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 588 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for January 28
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.