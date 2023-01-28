India Post Recruitment 2023 bumper vacancies: Apply for 40889 GDS posts, check last date and other details

File photo

India Post is inviting applications for 40889 Gramin Dak Sevak posts. Interested candidates can apply through the official website of India Post at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. The registration process has begun on January 27, 2023 and will end on February 16, 2023.

Eligibility Criteria: Secondary School Examination pass certificate of 10th standard having passed in Mathematics and English (having been studied as compulsory or elective subjects) conducted by any recognized Board of School Education by the Government of India/State Governments/ Union Territories in India shall be a mandatory educational qualification for all approved categories of GDS.

How to apply: Application can be submitted online only at indiapostgdsonline.in.

Selection Process: The Merit list will be prepared on the basis of marks obtained/ conversion of Grades/Points to marks in the Secondary School Examination of 10th standard of approved Boards aggregated to percentage to the accuracy of 4 decimals. Passing all the subjects as per the respective approved board norms is mandatory.

India Post Recruitment 2023 dates

Registration/Application Submission Start Date: January 27, 2023 to February 16, 2023

Edit/Correction Window for Applicant: February 17, 2023 to February 19, 2023

India Post Recruitment 2023 Notification