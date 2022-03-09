Search icon
India Post Recruitment 2022: Vacancies announced - Check salary, last date, eligibility criteria, selection process

A total of 29 spots will be filled under this recruitment drive. Candidates who are eligible can apply via the India Post official website.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 09, 2022, 11:00 AM IST

The Department of Posts in Delhi has invited applications to recruit for the posts of Staff Car Driver under the Mail Motor Service Department. A total of 29 spots will be filled under this recruitment drive. Candidates who are eligible and interested can apply for the posts via the India Post official website - indiapost.gov.in. 

India Post Recruitment 2022: Important dates and vacancy details 

Last date to apply - March 15, 2022 
Staff Car Driver: 29 posts

UR - 15
SC - 03
ST - 00
OBC - 08
EWS - 03

India Post Recruitment 2022: Payscale 

Candidates who will be selected will get a salary between Rs.19,900 to Rs. 63,200. 

India Post Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

Candidates must have a Matriculation from a recognised Board with a valid driving license for Light and Heavy Motor vehicles and, minimum, 3 years of driving experience. Candidates should also know about Motor Mechanism.

India Post Recruitment 2022: Selection process 

Candidates who will be selected will then go through a test to judge their competency to drive light and heavy motor vehicles including knowledge of Motor Mechanisms and the ability to remove minor defects in a vehicle. Selected candidates will receive information about the test. 

India Post Recruitment 2022: Steps to apply 

Eligible candidates can send their applications in a thick paper envelope. The envelope cover should read, "Application for the post of Staff Car Driver (Direct Recruitment) at MMS Delhi". 

Candidates can send the application through Speed Post/Register Post only and addressed to "The Senior Manager, Mail Motor Service, C-121, Naraina Industrial Area Phase-I, Naraina, New Delhi -110028."

