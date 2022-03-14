India Post Recruitment 2022: One day left to apply for various posts at indiapost.gov.in - Check salary, eligibility

The Department of Posts in Delhi is inviting applications for Staff Car Driver posts under the Mail Motor Service Department. Under this recruitment drive, a total of 29 posts will be filled. Interested candidates can apply for the posts via the India Post official website - indiapost.gov.in.

India Post Recruitment 2022: vacancy details

Staff Car Driver: 29 posts

UR - 15

SC - 03

ST - 00

OBC - 08

EWS - 03

India Post Recruitment 2022: Payscale

Candidates who will be selected will get a salary between Rs.19,900 to Rs. 63,200.

India Post Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

Candidates must have a Matriculation from a recognised Board with a valid driving license for Light and Heavy Motor vehicles and, minimum, 3 years of driving experience. Candidates should also know about Motor Mechanism.

India Post Recruitment 2022: Selection process

Candidates who will be selected will then go through a test to judge their competency to drive light and heavy motor vehicles including knowledge of Motor Mechanisms and the ability to remove minor defects in a vehicle. Selected candidates will receive information about the test.

India Post Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Eligible candidates can send their applications in a thick paper envelope. The envelope cover should read, "Application for the post of Staff Car Driver (Direct Recruitment) at MMS Delhi".

Candidates can send the application through Speed Post/Register Post only and addressed to "The Senior Manager, Mail Motor Service, C-121, Naraina Industrial Area Phase-I, Naraina, New Delhi -110028."

India Post Recruitment 2022: Important dates and vacancy details

Last date to apply - March 15, 2022