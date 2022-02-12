India Post Recruitment 2022: New vacancies announced for 17 posts, apply at indiapost.gov.in – Check selection process

India Post is inviting applications for 17 Staff Car Driver posts under Mail Motor Service Department. The last date to apply is March 10, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, indiapost.gov.in.

India Post Recruitment 2022 Details

Post: Staff Car Driver (Ordinary Grade)

No. of Vacancy: 17

Pay Scale: Level-2

India Post Recruitment 2022 Division wise Details

Mail Motor Service Coimbatore: 11

Erode Division 02

Nilgiris Division: 01

Salem West Division: 02

Tirupur Division: 01

India Post Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must have a Matriculation (10th) from a recognised Board with a valid driving license for Light & Heavy Motor vehicle and Three years of experience.

Age Limit: 56 years

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply in prescribed Application form along with self-attested photocopies of certificates in proof of age, caste, qualification, experience, valid driving licence etc. send to the Manager, Mail Motor Service, Goods Shed Roads, Coimbatore, 641001.

India Post Recruitment 2022 Selection Process: Selection will be based on Experience & Skill Test/Trade Test.

Last Date for Application form Submission: March 10, 2022

India Post Recruitment 2022 Notification: indiapost.gov.in