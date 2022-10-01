India Post Recruitment 2022: Last date SOON to apply for Group C Skilled Artisans posts at indiapost.gov.in, know salary

File photo

India Post to conclude the recruitment process soon for Skilled Artisans (General Central Service, Group C, Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial) for the post of MV Mechanic, MV Electrician, Painter, Welder, and Carpenter. Interested candidates can apply through the official website at indiapost.gov.in till October 17, 2022. A total of 07 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.

India Post Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Skilled Artisans (General Central Service, Group C, Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial): 07 posts

India Post Recruitment 2022: Trade-wise vacancy details

M.V.Mechanic(Skilled): 01 post

M.V. Electrician(Skilled): 02 posts

Painter (Skilled): 1 post

Welder (Skilled): 01 post

Carpenter (Skilled): 02 posts

India Post Recruitment 2022: Salary

Skilled Artisans: Rs. 19900 to Rs. 63200(LEVEL 2 in the Pay Matrix As Per the 7TH CPC)+ Admissible allowances

India Post Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Candidate must have a certificate in the respective trade from any Technical Institution recognized by Govt. OR VIII Std passed with experience of one year in the respective trade.

A candidate who applies for the trade of M.V Mechanic should have a valid Driving Licence (HMV) to drive any vehicle in service in order to test it.

India Post Recruitment 2022: Check Important Dates Here

Last Date for Receipt of Application: October 17, 2022, up to 17:00 hrs

India Post Recruitment 2022: Selection Process: Selection of skilled Artisans will be made from amongst the candidates possessing the requisite qualifications, by means of a Competetive Trade test on the basis of the syllabus in the respective trade. Syllabus, date, venue, and duration etc will be informed to the eligible candidates along will permits.

A separate application should be sent for each trade in a separate envelope if applied for “and more than one trade. The candidate should subscribe on the envelope & application specifically as “Application for the post of Skilled Artisan in trade…………..” and should be addressed to “The Manager, Mail Motor Service, CTO compound, Tallakulam, Madurai-625002” and should be sent through Speed post / Registered post only.

India Post Recruitment 2022: Notification