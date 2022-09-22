India Post Recruitment 2022: Apply for Group C Skilled Artisans posts at indiapost.gov.in, know salary, last date

File photo

India Post is inviting applications for Skilled Artisans (General Central Service, Group C, Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial) for the post of MV Mechanic, MV Electrician, Painter, Welder, and Carpenter. Interested candidates can apply through the official website at indiapost.gov.in. The last date to apply is October 17, 2022. A total of 07 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.

India Post Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Skilled Artisans (General Central Service, Group C, Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial): 07 posts

India Post Recruitment 2022: Trade-wise vacancy details

M.V.Mechanic(Skilled): 01 post

M.V. Electrician(Skilled): 02 posts

Painter (Skilled): 1 post

Welder (Skilled): 01 post

Carpenter (Skilled): 02 posts

India Post Recruitment 2022: Salary

Skilled Artisans: Rs. 19900 to Rs. 63200(LEVEL 2 in the Pay Matrix As Per the 7TH CPC)+ Admissible allowances

India Post Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Candidate must have a certificate in the respective trade from any Technical Institution recognized by Govt. OR VIII Std passed with experience of one year in the respective trade.

A candidate who applies for the trade of M.V Mechanic should have a valid Driving Licence (HMV) to drive any vehicle in service in order to test it.

India Post Recruitment 2022: Check Important Dates Here

Last Date for Receipt of Application: October 17, 2022, up to 17:00 hrs

India Post Recruitment 2022: Selection Process: Selection of skilled Artisans will be made from amongst the candidates possessing the requisite qualifications, by means of a Competetive Trade test on the basis of the syllabus in the respective trade. Syllabus, date, venue, and duration etc will be informed to the eligible candidates along will permits.

A separate application should be sent for each trade in a separate envelope if applied for “and more than one trade. The candidate should subscribe on the envelope & application specifically as “Application for the post of Skilled Artisan in trade…………..” and should be addressed to “The Manager, Mail Motor Service, CTO compound, Tallakulam, Madurai-625002” and should be sent through Speed post / Registered post only.

India Post Recruitment 2022: Notification