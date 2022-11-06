India Post Recruitment 2022: Over 180 vacancies, how to apply here

Photo: PTI

The Department of Posts is looking for candidates to hire for various posts including Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant, Postman/Mail guard, Multi-Tasking Staff. The India Post recruitment 2022 process is underway at the official website-- dopsportsrecruitment.in.

Interested candidates must note that the last date to apply for the India post recruitment 2022 is November 22. As many as 188 candidates are to be hired through this recruitment drive.

Candidates applying for the job must fall under the age group of 18 to 27 years. An application fees of Rs 100 is needed to be paid by applicants. Women candidates, Transgender candidates, SC/ST, PwBD, Ex-serviceman candidates are exempted from payment of application fee.

India Post Recruitment: How to apply