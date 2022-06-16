India Post Recruitment 2022: Apply for Group C posts at www.cgpost.gov.in, check pay scale, other details

The department of posts which falls under the Ministry of Communication has invited applications for direct recruitment of Group C (Non-Gazetted and Non-Ministerial) posts. Indian nationals have been asked to apply for the posts of staff car driver (Ordinary Grade) in the Chhattisgarh circle.
India Post Recruitment 2022: Details of the vacancy
Bilaspur: 2
Durg: 2
Raigarh: 1
Raipur: 4
Circle Office: 1
Total: 10 posts
READ | Indian carrier SpiceJet hikes fares up to 15%, here's why
India Post Recruitment 2022: Pay scale
Rs 19,900 - Rs 63,200 in Level- 2 as per Pay Matrix specified in Part A schedule of CCS (Revised Pay) Rules 2016 plus admissible allowances [Rs 5200-20200(Pay Band-1) + Grade Pay Rs. 1900 under Pre-revised scale]
India Post Recruitment 2022: Minimum: 18 years; Maximum: 27 years (Upper age relaxation is given according to rules)
India Post Recruitment 2022: Exam pattern, selection criteria
The candidates will be selected based on Stage - I, II, and III examinations followed by tests.
READ | IMD predicts rainfall over North India for next 2 days, read full forecast
India Post Recruitment 2022: Application fees
Candidates will have to pay Rs 100 as application fees.
India Post Recruitment 2022: Steps to apply
Interested and eligible candidates can submit their application forms in the specified format with appropriate documents to the "Assistant Director(Staff),0/o the Chief Postmaster General, Chhattisgarh Circle, Raipur-492001" by speed post/registered post only.
The application form can be downloaded as well; www.cgpost.gov.in or https://www.indiapost.gov.in under the link "Recruitment of Staff Car Driver (Ordinary Grade) in Chhattisgarh Circle".