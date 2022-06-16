India Post Recruitment 2022: Apply for Group C posts at www.cgpost.gov.in, check pay scale, other details

File Photo

The department of posts which falls under the Ministry of Communication has invited applications for direct recruitment of Group C (Non-Gazetted and Non-Ministerial) posts. Indian nationals have been asked to apply for the posts of staff car driver (Ordinary Grade) in the Chhattisgarh circle.

India Post Recruitment 2022: Details of the vacancy

Bilaspur: 2

Durg: 2

Raigarh: 1

Raipur: 4

Circle Office: 1

Total: 10 posts

READ | Indian carrier SpiceJet hikes fares up to 15%, here's why

India Post Recruitment 2022: Pay scale

Rs 19,900 - Rs 63,200 in Level- 2 as per Pay Matrix specified in Part A schedule of CCS (Revised Pay) Rules 2016 plus admissible allowances [Rs 5200-20200(Pay Band-1) + Grade Pay Rs. 1900 under Pre-revised scale]

India Post Recruitment 2022: Minimum: 18 years; Maximum: 27 years (Upper age relaxation is given according to rules)

India Post Recruitment 2022: Exam pattern, selection criteria

The candidates will be selected based on Stage - I, II, and III examinations followed by tests.

READ | IMD predicts rainfall over North India for next 2 days, read full forecast

India Post Recruitment 2022: Application fees

Candidates will have to pay Rs 100 as application fees.

India Post Recruitment 2022: Steps to apply

Interested and eligible candidates can submit their application forms in the specified format with appropriate documents to the "Assistant Director(Staff),0/o the Chief Postmaster General, Chhattisgarh Circle, Raipur-492001" by speed post/registered post only.

The application form can be downloaded as well; www.cgpost.gov.in or https://www.indiapost.gov.in under the link "Recruitment of Staff Car Driver (Ordinary Grade) in Chhattisgarh Circle".