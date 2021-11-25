India Post Recruitment 2021: Few days left to apply for 250 posts at indiapost.gov.in – Check salary, last date

India Post Recruitment 2021: The Department of Posts, Office of the Chief Postmaster General, Maharashtra Circle has invited applications for bumper vacancies. Interested candidates can apply through the official website indiapost.gov.in.

This recruitment drive will fill a total of 250 posts. The last day to apply for the vacancies is November 27, 2021 (6 PM).

The Department has invited online applications for the 'Direct Recruitment' of meritorious 'Sportspersons' from the open market under 'sports quota'.

India Post Maharashtra Circle Recruitment: Vacancy details

Postal Assistant - 93

Sorting Assistant - 09

Postman - 113

Multi-Tasking Staff – 42

India Post Maharashtra Circle Recruitment: Pay Scale:

Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant: Pay Matrix (Civilian Employees) Pay Level-4 (Rs. 25,500 to Rs. 81,100) plus admissible allowances

Postman/Mail Guard Pay Matrix (Civilian Employees): Pay Level-3 (Rs. 21,700-69,100) plus admissible allowances

Multi-Tasking Staff Pay Matrix (Civilian Employees): Pay Level-1 (Rs. 18,000-56,900) plus admissible allowances

India Post Recruitment: Age limit as of November 27, 2021

Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant post: Candidate’s age must be between 18 to 27 years.

Postman: The candidate’s age must be between 18 to 27 years.

Multi-Tasking Staff: A candidate’s age must be between 18 to 25 years.

Method of Selection: Selection of the candidates will be made on educational and Sports qualification subject to fulfilment of prescribed conditions.

Meritorious Sports Candidates will be selected for an appointment based on the instructions contained in the Department of Personnel and Training OM No. 14015/1/76-ESTT (D) dated 04-08-1980 and as amended from time to time and consolidated instructions issued by DOPT OMNo. 14034/01/2013-ESTT (D) dated 03-10-2013 and Postal Directorate, Department of Posts, New Delhi letter No. 17-07/2017-SPN-I(Pt.) dated 06.01.2021.

How to Apply: The eligible candidates have to fill up the application online on the website URL dopsportsrecruitment.in.

India Post Recruitment 2021 notification: indiapost.gov.in