India Post Recruitment 2021: Last date to apply for 220 posts - Check salary, direct link, vacancy details, age limit

If you are looking for a job opportunity, we have just the thing for you! The Department of Posts' office of the Cheif Postmaster General (Delhi Circle) recently invited applications for the post of Postal Assistant, Postman, and Multi Tasking Staff under 'sports quota' for interested and eligible candidates.

The Department of Posts' office of the Cheif Postmaster General (Delhi Circle) announced vacancies for 220 posts. The recruitment drive has been issued on India Post's official website- www.indiapost.gov.in.

The last date to apply for the posts is set at November 12, 2021 (today).

India Post Recruitment 2021: Details of Vacancies

Postal Assistant - 72 Postman - 90 Multi-Tasking staff -59.

India Post Recruitment 2021: What is the age limit to apply?

Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant post - As of November 12, 2021, the candidate must be between 18 to 27 years of age. Multi-Tasting Staff - As of November 12, 2021, a candidate must be between 18 to 25 years of age.

India Post Recruitment 2021: What is the pay scale?

Postal/Sorting Assistant - Level 4 in the Pay Matrix (Rs 25,500-81,100) Postman - Level 3 in the Pay Matrix (Rs 21,700-69,100) Multi-Tasking Staff - Level 1 in the Pay Matrix (Rs 18,000-56,900)

India Post Recruitment 2021: Steps to apply

Candidates who are interested and eligible can apply for the same online on the official website - www.indiapost.gov.in. Candidates will also be able to send in their applications via post along with their documents for verification. (Address: AD (Recrtt.), O/o CPMG, Delhi Circle, Meghadoot Bhawan, New Delhi - 110001).