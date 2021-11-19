India Post Recruitment 2021: Few days left to apply for 250 posts at indiapost.gov.in - Check salary, eligibility

Education
India Post Recruitment 2021: Department of Posts Office of the Chief Postmaster General, Maharashtra Circle, is inviting applications for 250 posts.
India Post Recruitment 2021: The Department of Posts Office of the Chief Postmaster General, Maharashtra Circle, is inviting applications for 250 Postal Assistant, Sorting Assistant, Postman, and Multi-Tasking Staff posts. Candidates will be hired across several posts in the India Post. Candidates will be required to send in the applications online.
Interested candidates can apply online through the official website, dopsportsrecruitment.in.
The last date to apply is November 27, 2021. Candidates can check the following details of the recruitment such as eligibility and salary through the official notification on India Post’s website, or below.
India Post Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details
India Post Recruitment 2021: Salary details
India Post Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria
The detailed eligibility criteria is available on the official notification uploaded by India Post on indiapost.gov.in. Candidates can click the link below for the official notification.
Notification for India Post Recruitment 2021
Age limit
India Post Recruitment 2021: How to apply
Candidates who wish to apply for the posts will have to fill out the application form, attach required documents and submit the form online through the official website of the Department of Posts’ Office. The filling up of forms will be done in three stages.