India Post Recruitment 2021: Bumper vacancies announced, salary up to 81100 - Check eligibility, last date to apply

India Post Recruitment 2021: The office of the Cheif Postmaster General, Delhi Circle under the Department of Posts has invited applications for filling up the vacancies of Postal Assistant, Postman and Multi Tasking Staff under the Sports quota. The last date to apply for the posts is November 12.

As per the notification released on India Post's official website, the recruitment of eligible sportsperson will be made to the following posts:

1) Postal /Sorting Assistant in Post Offices or Railway Mail Offices2) Postman in Post Offices3) MTS in Post Offices or Railway Mail Offices

India Post Recruitment 2021: Total number of vacancies

Postal Assistant - 72 Postman - 90 Multi-Tasking Staff - 59

India Post Recruitment 2021: Age limit as of November 12, 2021

Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant post: A candidate must be between 18 to 27 years of age.Multi-Tasking Staff: A candidate must be between 18 to 25 years of age.

India Post Recruitment 2021: Salary

Postal/Sorting Assistant - Level 4 in the Pay Matrix (Rs 25,500-81,100)Postman - Level 3 in the Pay Matrix (Rs 21,700-69,100)MTS - Level 1 in the Pay Matrix (Rs 18,000-56,900)

India Post Recruitment 2021: How to apply

Eligible candidates can apply online at www.indiapost.gov.in.

They can also submit applications via post along with their relevant documents to the AD (Recrtt.), O/o CPMG, Delhi Circle, Meghadoot Bhawan, New Delhi - 110001.