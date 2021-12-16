India Post Recruitment 2021: Bumper vacancies at indiapost.gov.in, salary up to Rs 81000 – Check eligibility, age limit

Post Office Recruitment 2021: Online applications for the direct recruitment of Postal Assistant, Sorting Assistant, Postman and Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) has been invited by the office of the Chief Postmaster General, Bihar Circle, Patna.

Bihar Post Office Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Issuance of Post Office Recruitment 2021 Bihar notification: November 22, 2021

The last date for payment of the application fee: December 21, 2021

Last date of receipt of application: December 31, 2021

Bihar Post Office Recruitment 2021: Age limit

Postal Assistant, Sorting Assistant, Postman: Between 18-27 years.

Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS): Between 18-25 years.

However, there will relaxation in the upper age limit up to a maximum of 5 years and as relaxed by Govt of India for different categories.

Bihar Post Office Recruitment 2021: Application fee

The candidate has to deposit Rs 100 through e-payment at any of the computerized post offices.

Bihar Post Office Recruitment 2021: Salary



Postal Assistant: Rs 25,500-81,100 (Level 4 in Pay Matrix)

Postman: Rs 21,700-69,100 (Level 3 in Pay Matrix)

MTS: Rs 18,000-56,900 ((Level 1 in Pay Matrix)

Bihar Post Office Recruitment 2021: Selection process

Selection of candidates will be made on the educational and sports qualification subject to fulfilment of other prescribed conditions.