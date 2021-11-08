India Post Recruitment 2021: Bumper vacancies announced, know salary, age limit, other details

The recruitment will take place for these cities - Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Jharkhand and Himachal Pradesh

India Post has invited applications for the recruitment of various posts like Postal Assistant, Sorting Assistant, Postman and Multi Tasking Staff posts in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Jharkhand and Himachal Pradesh.

Interested candidates can apply online for these positions on the official website of India Post within the given time limit. Vacancies:

- Postal Assistant / Sorting Assistant - 71 posts

- Postman / Mail Guard - 56 posts

- Multi-Tasking Staff - 61 posts

- Postal Assistant- 5 posts

- Postman - 4 posts

- Multi-Tasking Staff, Chhattisgarh - 3 posts

- Postal Assistant, Jharkhand - 6 posts

- Postman, HP - 5 posts

- Multi-Tasking Staff, HP - 8 posts

- Postal Assistant -13 posts

- Postman - 2 posts

- Multi-Tasking Staff - 3 posts Salary:

- Postal Assistant and Sorting Assistant - Rs 25500 to Rs 81100 per month (Level 4) 4- Postal Assistant and Sorting Assistant - Rs 21700 to Rs 69100 per month (Level 3)- Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) - Rs 18000 to Rs 56900 per monthThe application process will take place online mode on the India Post website. The last date to apply for Gujarat and Jharkhand circle is 25 November while for Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Odisha circles, candidates can apply till December 3. Check the official website for more details.