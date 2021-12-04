India Post Recruitment 2021: Bumper openings announced, class 10 pass can apply - Important dates, Age limit

The India Post has invited applications for young aspirants for various posts in its Bihar circle. This recruitment aims to hire a total of 60 vacancies. The last date to submit the application for these positions is December 31. However, the last date for submission of the application fee is December 21. Interested candidates are advised to check the official notification available on the website for more information.

Here is a list of posts:

- Postal Assistant - 31 posts

- Sorting Assistant - 11 posts

- Postman - 5 posts

- Multi-Tasking Staff - 13 posts



Meanwhile, West Bengal has also released a recruitment notification for 51 Postal Assistant Posts, 25 Sorting Assistant Posts and 48 Postman Posts.

Qualification Required:

- Post of Assistant / Sorting Assistant and Postman - Candidates should be class 12 pass from a recognised board.

- Post of Multi Tasking Staff - Candidates should be a class 10 pass and should have knowledge of the local language.

Age Limit:

For the post of Multi-Tasking Staff, the candidate should be between the age of 18 years to 25 years. Candidates applying for other positions should be between the age of 18 years to 27 years.

However, as per the government rules, the upper age relaxation will be 3 years for OBC category candidates and 5 years for SC/ ST category candidates.