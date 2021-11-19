India Post Recruitment 2021: Bumper openings announced - Check salary, details of vacancy, age limit, steps to apply

The Chief Postmaster General of Jharkhand Circle's Department of Posts' Office is inviting applications from candidates and has released a notification for many vacancies in the department. The applications have been invited from interested and eligible candidates for 'Direct Recruitment' of meritorious 'sportspersons' from the open market under 'sports quota'.

The vacancies that would be filled through this recruitment drive include Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant, Postman, and Multi-Tasking Staff. The last date to apply for the same is November 25, 2021. All the other details will be available on the official website of India Post - www.indiapost.gov.in.

India Post Recruitment 2021: Details of the vacancy

Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant - 6 Postman - 5 Multi-Tasking Staff - 8

India Post Recruitment 2021: What is the age limit?

Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant - Between 18 to 27 years as of January 1, 2021. Postman - Between 18 to 27 years as of January 1, 2021. Multi-Tasking Staff - Between ages 18 to 25 years as of January 01, 2021.

India Post Recruitment 2021: What is the salary structure?

Postal/Sorting Assistant - Level 4 in the Pay Matrix (Rs 25,500-81,100) Postman - Level 3 in the Pay Matrix (Rs 21,700-69,100) Multi-Tasking Staff - Level 1 in the Pay Matrix (Rs 18,000-56,900)

Here is the direct link to the official notification.

India Post Recruitment 2021: Steps to apply

Eligible and interested candidates will be able to send their applications at - The Assistant Postmaster General (Staff), O/o the Chief Postmaster General, Jharkhand Circle, Ranchi-834002.

All the other details regarding the format will be available at - www.indiapost.gov.in.